Brooke Liann (Webster) Spainhower

Spainhower, Brooke Liann (Webster) 24, died Friday, February 22, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at East Heights United Methodist Church. Survived by her father, Lyle (Cynthia) Webster; mother, Lisa Webster; husband, Quentin Spainhower; sisters, Brenda (Cory) Faulkender, Bethany Webster, all of Wichita, KS; step-sisters, Cassandra Branscum of Loveland, CO, Jacqulyn Branscum of Wichita, KS; step-brother, Anthony Branscum of Wichita, KS; niece, Braylie Murrey; nephews, Camden Faulkender, Easton Faulkender; faithful companions, Marley, Lucy. A memorial has been established with Beauties and Beasts, P.O. Box 783001, Wichita, KS 67278. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 26, 2019
