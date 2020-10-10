Bruce Atwater

December 19, 1929 - September 13, 2020

Witchita, Kansas - Bruce Reynolds Atwater passed away on September 13th, 2020 peacefully at his home in Wichita, Kansas. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara; his four sons, Jeff, Scott, Brian and Troy; his daughters-in-law, Martha, Petrissa, Letitia. His grandchildren include Hannah, Jessica, Jacob, Katie, Tara, Taylor, Evan, Emma, Kavan, Bennett and Leighton. His great-grandchildren are Ryan, Icie, and Felix. He grew up in the San Francisco area in 1929. Spending most of his adult life in Colorado he had a varied career as a furniture salesman, interior decorator, remodeler and furniture builder. He volunteered for 16 years at the Colorado Welcome Center in Julesburg, Colorado where his wife was the manager and really enjoyed that experience. Bruce was a creative man, an accomplished wood worker who made many items for his family, and he was a devoted father and mentor. He was also an avid skier who skied well into his seventies. And he was also a terrific cook who created many meals for his family to enjoy namely waffles. Bruce will be missed, but he left an amazing family and legacy.





