1/
Bruce Atwater
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Atwater
December 19, 1929 - September 13, 2020
Witchita, Kansas - Bruce Reynolds Atwater passed away on September 13th, 2020 peacefully at his home in Wichita, Kansas. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara; his four sons, Jeff, Scott, Brian and Troy; his daughters-in-law, Martha, Petrissa, Letitia. His grandchildren include Hannah, Jessica, Jacob, Katie, Tara, Taylor, Evan, Emma, Kavan, Bennett and Leighton. His great-grandchildren are Ryan, Icie, and Felix. He grew up in the San Francisco area in 1929. Spending most of his adult life in Colorado he had a varied career as a furniture salesman, interior decorator, remodeler and furniture builder. He volunteered for 16 years at the Colorado Welcome Center in Julesburg, Colorado where his wife was the manager and really enjoyed that experience. Bruce was a creative man, an accomplished wood worker who made many items for his family, and he was a devoted father and mentor. He was also an avid skier who skied well into his seventies. And he was also a terrific cook who created many meals for his family to enjoy namely waffles. Bruce will be missed, but he left an amazing family and legacy.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved