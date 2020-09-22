Bruce Blasi
January 19, 1960 - September 19, 2020
Hutchinson, Kansas - Bruce Brian Blasi was born January 19, 1960 in Liberal, KS to Floyd and Marcella Blasi. Bruce started school with the Dominican Sisters in Great Bend with speech therapy and special education until a classroom opened in the Pratt school system. He graduated from Pratt High (Cunningham Learning Center) in 1979. He worked at Arrowhead West in Medicine Lodge until he moved to Hutchinson and began working at TECH. He lived in a group home built by his parents with four other gentlemen.
Bruce's hobbies were traveling, fishing, and watching sports, including K-State, the Royals, the Chiefs, but mostly the Dallas Cowboys. He was blessed that his cousin Stan took him to several games in Texas and was even able to go into the locker room. Bruce enjoyed therapeutic horseback riding, wheat harvest, and riding in the combine was a summer highlight. As he aged and dementia took over, he was happy to be home with his wonderful roommates and staff at Washington House in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by siblings, Dave (Paula) Blasi, Roger (Cathy) Blasi and Janet (Don) Offutt, as well as nieces and nephews. His roommates were Larry, Tal, John, and Marcus. House staff were Sonya, Johnathan, Bruce, Mandy, Chris, and Jennifer. Bruce will always be remembered by a smile that would light up the room and the best hugger in the world. He will be greatly missed by anyone who met him.
Private graveside services were on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt, KS.
Memorials may be made to Interim Health Care & Hospice or TECH, in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Rd, Pratt. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com
