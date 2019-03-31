Dawson, Bruce 69, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Private family service at a later date. Preceded in death by parents, Dee and Elizabeth Dawson, and brother, Bert Dawson. Survivors: son, Danny (Jenny) Dawson; daughter, Kristen Dawson; ex-wife, Kelly Dawson; brother, John Dawson; grandchildren, Hunter, Wyatt and Aubree, and several nieces and nephews. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019