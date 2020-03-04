Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce E. Bradbury. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Bradbury, Bruce E. 75, lifelong Wichitan, passed away the morning of Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Parsons, where he had resided since August 2018. Bruce Edward Bradbury was born on July 29, 1944, to George Leopold and Effie Alma (Beauchamp) Bradbury in Wichita, Kansas. He grew up and attended school in Wichita, graduating from Southeast High School in 1962. Bruce served in the United States Army Reserves. Upon discharge from the Army, Bruce studied at Wichita State University and then earned a Bachelor's degree in biology from Kansas Newman College (now Newman University) in 1974. While completing his degree, Bruce had worked for the Fish and Game Department at Cheney Lake. For a number of years, he worked at Woolf Brothers Department Store and then Burlington Coat Factory. Bruce also sold insurance and real estate for a time. He finished his working career at North Rock Lanes and at West Acres Bowling Center. A man of many interests, Bruce enjoyed playing softball, bowling, and watching sports, especially his beloved Dodgers. He was an avid fisherman. Beloved Granddad to his five granddaughters, his greatest joy came from spending time with his family. In October 1967, Bruce and Joyce Ann Blasi were married in Wichita, Kansas. The couple welcomed a son, Steven, in 1969. Survivors include: five granddaughters, Bridget Bradbury of Frontenac, Jessica Carson and her husband, Tristan, of PIttsburg, Bernadette, Julia and Annette Bradbury of Parsons; daughter-in-law, Kristen Bradbury of Parsons; cousin, Gene Beauchamp of Springfield, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Steven Bradbury, on June 14, 2007; and one infant granddaughter, Cecila Marie Bradbury. There will be a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Family Church, 11135 W. Kellogg, Wichita. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until the beginning of the service. Burial will be at a later date at the Garnett Cemetery in Garnett, Kansas. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic School Endowment Fund. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at

