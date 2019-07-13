Bruce H. Eden

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce H. Eden.
Notice
Send Flowers

Eden, Bruce H. 73, born February 12, 1946 to Jean and Kenneth Eden in Alexandria VA. Bruce was a Medical Laboratory Scientist for 44 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Anne Adair, brother John and nephew Ian. He is survived by his wife Denise Blanchat-Eden, her daughter Elise Rongish, his son Jeremy (Deon) Whitaker-Eden, his daughter Heather Eden, granddaughter Rebecca Eden, nephew Chris (Amanda), nieces Kelly Eden, Meghan (Dave) Orlowski and 7 grandnieces and nephews. Graveside services are at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Tuesday, July 16th at 1 PM.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.