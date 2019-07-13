Eden, Bruce H. 73, born February 12, 1946 to Jean and Kenneth Eden in Alexandria VA. Bruce was a Medical Laboratory Scientist for 44 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Anne Adair, brother John and nephew Ian. He is survived by his wife Denise Blanchat-Eden, her daughter Elise Rongish, his son Jeremy (Deon) Whitaker-Eden, his daughter Heather Eden, granddaughter Rebecca Eden, nephew Chris (Amanda), nieces Kelly Eden, Meghan (Dave) Orlowski and 7 grandnieces and nephews. Graveside services are at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Tuesday, July 16th at 1 PM.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 13, 2019