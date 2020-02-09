Bruce J. Wosylus

Wosylus, Bruce J. Loving brother, husband, father, and Paw Paw was called home Wednesday, February 5th. Bruce was a journeyman Ironworker for 30 years, Local 606 Union President for 5 years, and JAC Instructor for 10 years. Survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Donna; son, Aaron (Samantha) Wosylus; daughter, Danielle (Caleb) Hudson; granddaughters, Presley and Kinley; grandson, Mason; sister, Stephanie Wosylus; brother, Gregory Wosylus; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded by parents, Henry Jr. and Marquita Wosylus; brother, Byron Wosylus; grandparents, Jim and Lizzie Lewis & Henry Sr. and Nora Wosylus. Services will be February 11th at 3 p.m., New Testament Church 2153 S. Market St. Wichita, KS Memorial Contributions can be made to Victory In the Valley Wichita, KS
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020
