Strawder, Bruce Lee age 61, heavy construction equipment operator for local IUOE 101 Union passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Preceded in death by his father Wayne Strawder and his mother Gail Kirkpatrick. Survived by his loving wife Karen, daughters Stacie (Tom) Bitsky and Crystal Poe, one brother, five sisters and five grandchildren. Visitation with family 3-5pm on Sat., Oct. 5th at Hillside Funeral Home West. Celebration of Life Service, 2pm, Sun., Oct. 6th at Asbury United Methodist Church, 2801 W. 15th St. N., Wichita. Memorials may be designated to the family.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 4, 2019