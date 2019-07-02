Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Leo Lutz. View Sign Service Information Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-262-3435 Visitation 6:00 PM St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church Andover , KS View Map Funeral Mass 2:00 PM St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church Graveside service 11:00 AM St Andrews Cemetery Tipton , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Lutz, Bruce Leo age 67, was tragically killed in a plane crash in Hiawatha, KS on the evening of June 28, 2019. Bruce was born on August 7, 1951 in Boonville, MO, the son of Leo & Jean Lutz. Bruce graduated from Tipton High School in 1969. He attended the University of Rolla, and went on to graduate from the University of Missouri, Columbia with an engineering degree in 1973. Bruce married in 1980 and was the father of 3 children. Bradley Lutz (wife Ashley) of Westminster, CO, Stacy Simmer (husband Heath) of Hiawatha, KS, and Rebecca Trickle (husband Taylor) of Wichita, KS. Bruce was a loyal Missouri Tiger fan & alumni - yet somehow found a way to make his home in arch rival territory, Kansas. He began his career in Hesston, KS where he worked for Hesston Corp for 15 years. Bruce then transitioned into the aviation industry in Wichita where he worked for Beechcraft & Cessna, and finally in private consulting. Bruce took no greater pride than that of the love of his children and grandchildren. He made certain to take advantage of every opportunity to attend their activities. This genuine love of family extended to his siblings, nieces, and nephews. Bruce was an avid pilot, fisherman, gardener, and photographer. He enjoyed cooking, wine, and preparing gourmet meals and entertaining guests. Bruce was preceded in death by by his father Leo B Lutz, and brother-in-law Ralph Knipp. He is survived by his mother Jean G Lutz (Tipton, MO). He is also survived by aforementioned children and spouses and 7 grandchildren, Hannah & Leo Simmer (Stacy & Heath), Benjamin & Jacob Lutz (Bradley & Ashley), and Truett, Adalyn, and Zion (Rebecca & Taylor), and the mother of his children (Debbie Berry of Andover, KS). Bruce is also survived by 5 siblings, Nancy Knipp (Jefferson City, MO), Burl Lutz (Ashland, MO), Wanda Higgins (Jefferson City, MO), Mike Lutz (Shelly) (California, MO), Joe Lutz (Tipton, MO). Visitation & Rosary will be held at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Andover, KS, where Bruce was a member, on Tuesday, July 2nd at 6pm. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 at 2 pm also at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Graveside service 11am, Friday July 5th, 2019 at St Andrews Cemetery, Tipton, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the American Red Cross. Share condolences at



