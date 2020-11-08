Bruce Leroy Lee
August 1, 1955 - November 5, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Bruce Leroy Lee, 65 years old, Aircraft Employee, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday November 5, 2020. He was born in Wichita, Ks on August 1, 1955 to Ernest Leroy Lee, Jr. and Karon Kaye (Eberly) Pennington. Bruce loved growing up in Wichita, attending North High School, 81 Speedway stock car races and Wichita State University basketball games. He met and married the love of his life, Sharon Green, January 20th, 2006. They enjoyed camping, attending bluegrass festivals, going to grandchildren's activities and sporting events. Bruce was an active member of Ascension Lutheran Church serving on the properties board for many years. Bruce is preceded in death by his father Earnest. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Green-Lee, three step-children, Scott Green (Jill), Steve Green (Joni), Tara Hammeke (Tony), and nine grandchildren Chase 16, Paige 14, Brittni 32, Nicholas 30, Roman 26, Cooper 15, Dylan 16, Kinzi 8 and Kaleb 7. He is also survived by his mother and stepfather, Karon and Jack Pennington, brothers, Terrylee Littlejohn (Teddi), Steven Lee (Julie), sisters, Brenda Personne and Lori Wilmeth, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bruce will be missed by his many friends & family. Visitation: Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca, Wichita, Ks 67213 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 2:00-7:00 p.m. Family greeting 5:00-7:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing encouraged. Funeral Service: Ascension Lutheran Church 842 N. Tyler Rd., Wichita, Ks 67212 on Friday, November 13, 2020 10:00 Masks and social distancing encouraged. Graveside services following: Resthaven, 11800 W. Hwy. 54, Wichita, Ks 67209. Memorials can be sent to Stephen Ministries c/o Ascension Lutheran Church 842 N. Tyler Rd., Wichita, Ks 67212. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com