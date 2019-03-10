Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Siler Lawson. View Sign

Lawson, Bruce Siler was born September 30, 1931 and passed away on March 7, 2019. He was in the USAF for 28 years and was with Cessna an additional 25 years as an engineer. He and his wife Alice of 68 years, enjoyed a full happy life with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bruce had four children, Denise Troncale (Len) of Claremont, CA, David Lawson (Nancy) of Chandler, AZ, Colleen Belton (Frank) and Connie Hampel (Dennis) both of Wichita. He also had 7 grandchildren, Michael Bruce Mann of Tampa, FL, Daniel DeLeon of Dallas, TX, Melissa McGinnis of Las Vegas, NV, Andrew DeLeon and Dustin Belton of Wichita, Crystal Gillooly of Tucson, AZ and Matthew Troncali of Irvine, CA. In addition Bruce had 13 great-grandchildren, Natalie and Caroline Mann, Colin, Cameron and Caiden McGinnis, Drew Gillooly and Angelina, Andrew, Aidan and Aria Deleon and Chris, Lilly and Claire Belton. Bruce loved his family of which his life was surrounded in always. Bruce's first love was Alice from high school until the end. He enjoyed to fish, craft, garden, photograph and Travel. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with celebration of life services following at 10 a.m. on Sat. March 16, both at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita. Memorials can be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice or Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center c/o Transportation Department.



