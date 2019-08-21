Bruce Wilson Sr. (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Old Mission Mortuary/Cemetery/Crematory - Wichita
3424 E. 21st Street N.
Wichita, KS
67208
(316)-686-7311
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Old Mission Wichita Park Cemetery
3424 E 21st Street N
Wichita, KS
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Stranger's Rest MBC
2521 Grove St
Wichita, KS
View Map
Notice
Wilson, Bruce Sr. Marine Lance Corporal, Bruce Arnold Wilson, Sr., 79, passed away August 13, 2019. He joins his beloved wife, Rosetta Marie Bull Wilson in eternity. Viewing will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 4pm - 8pm at Old Mission Wichita Park Cemetery, 3424 E 21st Street N, Wichita, KS. The Funeral service will be Thursday, August 22, 10am, at Stranger's Rest MBC, 2521 Grove St, Wichita, KS. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Lenore and Charles Wilson; three brothers; and two sisters. He leaves behind in mourning his son, Bruce Wilson, Jr. of Jersey City, NJ; daughter, Valarie Stegall of Wichita, KS; stepson, Ray Bull of Mansfield, TX; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins. Arrangements by Old Mission Wichita Park Cemetery and Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 21, 2019
