HAYSVILLE-Downs, Bryan Adam Age 31, of Haysville, Kansas passed away on Thursday January 16, 2020. Bryan was born May 11, 1988. Bryan will be remembered for his kindness, thoughtfulness, and the fun he brought into everyone's life. Bryan was preceded in death by his father, Davie Downs. Bryan is survived by his son, Blayden; mother, Linda; sister, Dana Thomas (David Harrell); brother, Mark Downs (Maria); nieces and nephews, Cheyenne, Mark, Noemi, Sofi, Adam, Gabriel, and Chloe; and many other family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:00pm, at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020