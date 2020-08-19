Van Dyke, Bryan Lee 58, Spray Painter for Textron, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Wednesday, August 19, at Broadway Mortuary and Graveside Service will be 12:00 pm, Thursday, August 20 at White Chapel Cemetery. He was preceded in death by parents, Jack Van Dyke and Lorraine Ekis; brothers, Darian Van Dyke and Douglas Van Dyke; brother-in-law, Rodney Cox, Jr.; and father-in-law, Rodney Cox, Sr. Survivors include his beloved wife, Rhonda Van Dyke; son, Jacob Lee Van Dyke; daughter, Stephanie M. Van Dyke; sister, Jackie (Jack) Young; brothers, Steve (Diana) Van Dyke, Mitch (Linda) Cox and Tony (Julie) Cox; mother-in-law Theresa Cox Norris; step-grandson, Justin Mashaney; and numerous nieces and nephews. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com
. Services by Broadway Mortuary.