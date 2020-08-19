1/1
Bryan Lee VanDyke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Van Dyke, Bryan Lee 58, Spray Painter for Textron, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Wednesday, August 19, at Broadway Mortuary and Graveside Service will be 12:00 pm, Thursday, August 20 at White Chapel Cemetery. He was preceded in death by parents, Jack Van Dyke and Lorraine Ekis; brothers, Darian Van Dyke and Douglas Van Dyke; brother-in-law, Rodney Cox, Jr.; and father-in-law, Rodney Cox, Sr. Survivors include his beloved wife, Rhonda Van Dyke; son, Jacob Lee Van Dyke; daughter, Stephanie M. Van Dyke; sister, Jackie (Jack) Young; brothers, Steve (Diana) Van Dyke, Mitch (Linda) Cox and Tony (Julie) Cox; mother-in-law Theresa Cox Norris; step-grandson, Justin Mashaney; and numerous nieces and nephews. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Graveside service
12:00 PM
White Chapel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved