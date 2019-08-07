Fontana, Bryan P. 44, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born December 11, 1974 in Topeka, KS. Bryan enjoyed traveling the country as the owner of Hail Tech Paintless Dent Repair. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Enoch and Thelma Samms and Paul and Isabel Fontana; aunt, Diane Samms Rush; and uncles, Richard Samms and Brian Samms. Bryan is survived by his parents, Carla and Keith Hansen and Paul Fontana; siblings, Tara (Scott) Norris, Kenton (Lacy) Hansen, and Reid (Symbria) Hansen; 5 nieces and nephews; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memorial Service: 1 pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Memorial contributions may be made to a caring organization of your choice. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 7, 2019