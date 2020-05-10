Bryce Warren Farrell
1992 - 2020
Farrell, Bryce Warren Bryce Warren Farrell was born on January 7th, 1992 in Grand Forks, North Dakota He died May 6th, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas. He was the Son of Ruth and Dennis Farrell, Brother to Chance and Brenna Farrell, Alyssa and Andrew Reimer, and Uncle to Bria Farrell. Bryce is also Succeeded by his 88 year-old Grandmother, Patricia Cary, but he'd be the first to tell you that he knew she'd be around longer than him. He was raised in Wichita, Kansas where he enjoyed sports, video games, and fishing as a child. He'll be remembered as the funniest guy you knew. Bryce brought so much light and joy to those lucky enough to spend their time with him. He was one of those people who spent so much time giving his happiness away, but he just didn't seem to keep enough around for himself. He graduated from Maize High School in 2010, and later attended Butler Community College. As an adult Bryce started to pursue happiness in his own way as he struggled with drug addiction. Through that struggle he had some of the best moments of his life. He found family, friends, and solace in Oklahoma, and just about everywhere else he ended up. Everyone who knew him at his best was rewarded with a flood of laughter pouring out of him. He just never could fill himself back up. In his own fight with addiction he did the best he could. After almost nine years of struggle we thought he might've won. He joined the Army in 2019, and after graduating Basic Training and Job Training he was stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.His life was finally starting to look up when he relapsed for the final time last week. His search for happiness is over, but the joy he gave us all will last forever. It's tough to accept that he's gone so soon. We're all just now beginning to accept that he's in a better place. Addiction has taken so much from Bryce, his Friends and his Family. Instead of flowers or gifts we ask that you consider donating to your local NA or AA chapter or one of the following organizations that help prevent the pain and suffering caused by addiction. Shatterproof, Center on Addiction, or DrugFree.org. To sign a guest book, go to www.cochranmortuary.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
We will never forget the happiness, love, joy and good times we had together. We loved you then and love you still, until we meet again❤
Rebecca French
May 10, 2020
Love you all! What a handsome young man♥. Sending so many prayers up for his sweet soul and all he left behind.
Michelle Gottschalk
Friend
May 10, 2020
We will always love you, until we meet again
Rebecca French
May 10, 2020
Thinking of you, and so sorry for your loss. May the honesty in your story lead to greater understanding of the ongoing battles of addiction. Hoping peace fills your heart during this difficult time.
Cathy Law
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
To the family of Farrell,

My name is Arianna but as Farrell knew me it was Carrero. I met Farrell in basic training, he was a apart of my platoon. Farrell was the character that held us together, whenever we would bicker, catch attitude, got in trouble, wanted to quit, hated life there. Our boy Farrell was the one who told us to live life a little and to smile and move on we will be okay. Boy oh boy was he something, always completely blanked out and would stare into space. The times I would yell at Farrell for always not paying attention or for farting all the time is countless !!! But man, was he the best soul I have met words cant explain how much I miss him. You are in my prayers forever, he will always have a place in my heart.
As well as he will always have a place in our platoons heart, he will always be remembered. May he rest in peace
Love, Carrero
Arianna Carrero
Military
May 9, 2020
I love you kid, Ill never stop telling ppl how proud I was of you! Ill brag on you until Im blue in the face. Your story is always a part of my story, I miss you buddy, you were one of my best friends!!
Jessica Alvarez
Friend
May 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Bryce was one of the sweetest boys I have known. My heart is breaking for you. Love, Shelley & Bob Ostby
Shelley Ostby
Friend
