Farrell, Bryce Warren Bryce Warren Farrell was born on January 7th, 1992 in Grand Forks, North Dakota He died May 6th, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas. He was the Son of Ruth and Dennis Farrell, Brother to Chance and Brenna Farrell, Alyssa and Andrew Reimer, and Uncle to Bria Farrell. Bryce is also Succeeded by his 88 year-old Grandmother, Patricia Cary, but he'd be the first to tell you that he knew she'd be around longer than him. He was raised in Wichita, Kansas where he enjoyed sports, video games, and fishing as a child. He'll be remembered as the funniest guy you knew. Bryce brought so much light and joy to those lucky enough to spend their time with him. He was one of those people who spent so much time giving his happiness away, but he just didn't seem to keep enough around for himself. He graduated from Maize High School in 2010, and later attended Butler Community College. As an adult Bryce started to pursue happiness in his own way as he struggled with drug addiction. Through that struggle he had some of the best moments of his life. He found family, friends, and solace in Oklahoma, and just about everywhere else he ended up. Everyone who knew him at his best was rewarded with a flood of laughter pouring out of him. He just never could fill himself back up. In his own fight with addiction he did the best he could. After almost nine years of struggle we thought he might've won. He joined the Army in 2019, and after graduating Basic Training and Job Training he was stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.His life was finally starting to look up when he relapsed for the final time last week. His search for happiness is over, but the joy he gave us all will last forever. It's tough to accept that he's gone so soon. We're all just now beginning to accept that he's in a better place. Addiction has taken so much from Bryce, his Friends and his Family. Instead of flowers or gifts we ask that you consider donating to your local NA or AA chapter or one of the following organizations that help prevent the pain and suffering caused by addiction. Shatterproof, Center on Addiction, or DrugFree.org. To sign a guest book, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.