To the family of Farrell,



My name is Arianna but as Farrell knew me it was Carrero. I met Farrell in basic training, he was a apart of my platoon. Farrell was the character that held us together, whenever we would bicker, catch attitude, got in trouble, wanted to quit, hated life there. Our boy Farrell was the one who told us to live life a little and to smile and move on we will be okay. Boy oh boy was he something, always completely blanked out and would stare into space. The times I would yell at Farrell for always not paying attention or for farting all the time is countless !!! But man, was he the best soul I have met words cant explain how much I miss him. You are in my prayers forever, he will always have a place in my heart.

As well as he will always have a place in our platoons heart, he will always be remembered. May he rest in peace

Love, Carrero

Arianna Carrero

Military