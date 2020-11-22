Margaret "Peggy" Heithaus-Scheer RN, BSN & MSSeptember 17, 1938 - November 14, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Peggy, age 82, slipped the surly bonds of earth and reached out to touch the helping hands of God on November 14, 2020. Free from a long battle of breast cancer. Peggy was preceded by her parents, Ed and Susan K (Heitz) Heithaus; her sister Carole Huddleston and Gene's sons Kevin Scheer and Shawn Scheer. She is survived by her husband: Eugene Scheer; two grandchildren: Patrick and Ryan Scheer; brothers: Edgar (Phyllis) Heithaus and Ken Heithaus, and numerous other nieces and nephews. She will be missed for her warm and positive attitude and helpful contributions of nursing practice and education of many nursing students. She was also a master gardener with the Sedgwick County Extension Office. Due to Covid-19 Services will be private and scheduled at a later date.