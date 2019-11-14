COUNCIL GROVE-Hayes, Buck B. 76, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born in Houston, Texas to Doris Brown Hayes and Howard H. Hayes. He had one sibling, Cynthia Fischer. Buck grew up in Pratt, Kansas. He married his wife, Marsha, 55 years ago. They spent most of their married life in Derby, Kansas. Buck worked the majority of his career at Boeing Wichita. The couple moved to Council Grove full-time when Buck retired in 2000. Buck enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, woodworking, and made many memories with his many friends. Buck is survived by his wife, Marsha (Terrel) Hayes and his son, Mark Alan Hayes of his home in Council Grove; granddaughter, Catherine Lynn Hayes; son-in-law, Robert B. Welch. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and daughter, Lee Ann (Hayes) Welch. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army in memory of Buck. They may be sent in care of Sawyer Funeral Home, Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, November 14th, at Sawyer Funeral Home from 6 - 7:30 pm. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Friday, November 15th, also at the Funeral Home.

