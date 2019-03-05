Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Buela Jean "Jeanie" Alexander. View Sign

MCKINNEY, TX-Alexander, Buela Jean "Jeanie" On Friday, March 1, 2019 Jeanie Alexander, loving wife and mother passed away in Plano, TX at the age of 82. Jeanie was born on March 17, 1936 to Henry and Lillian (Thompson) Kendrick. She married Merla L. Alexander on June 19, 1954. They raised their family in Wichita, KS where Jeanie served as a Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church in Haysville, KS for many years before moving to McKinney, TX in 2015. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Kenton Kendrick. Jeanie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Merla; daughter, Sue (Gene) Norton of Arkansas City KS; son, Michael (Tammy) of Wentzville, MO and Jerry (Tammy) of McKinney, TX. Survivors also include grandchildren, Jeff (Annette), Kevin, and Todd (Donna) Stephenson, Nathan (Crystal), Ryan (Sarah), Cody (Meghan) and Jeremy (Michelle) Alexander, Amy Emerson, Trisha (Jerry) Dodson; 27 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; and brother, Buddy Kendrick. Visitation is Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby, KS 67037. Funeral service at 1:30 pm Thursday, March 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Haysville, 125 S Delos, Haysville, KS. Interment to follow at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Arkansas City, KS. Funeral Home Smith Mortuary

1415 N. Rock Rd.

Derby , KS 67037

Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close