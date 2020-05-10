Blythe, Buford Aaron passed away on May 3, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas at the age of 90. Buford was born September 23, 1929 to Claude and Nellie Blythe in Golden, Missouri. He is survived by his wife Shirley; and his children Benda Petersons of Olathe, KS, Alicia Guinn (Alan) of Tulsa, OK and Damon Blythe (Jane) of Frisco, TX; 5 grandchildren, Tabor, Kira, Darian, Raela and Trent. Due to the pandemic we were only able to have a private service. See full obit at mylakeviewfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.