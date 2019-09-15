Johnson, Burl Thomas Age 84, retired United States Army Veteran, passed away Sept. 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Donna; daughter, LaDonna (Grant) Endicott; grandchildren, Bryan (Mandi) Endicott, Dustin (Amber) Endicott, Kiley (Aaron) Groom; great grandchildren, Alexis, Katelyn, Cooper Endicott, Hannah Groom; and brother, Pat (Janet) Johnson. A viewing will be held Fri., Sept. 20, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. and his Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Sat., Sept. 21, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Full obituary may be viewed at Resthavenmortuary-cemetery.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019