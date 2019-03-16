Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Byron A. Wiley. View Sign

Wiley, Byron A. 80, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Byron went home to God in the arms of Jesus as he had desired for the last few weeks after feeling trapped in dementia. Following his birthday celebration the night before, he was "sung to sleep:" about 3 pm on his 80th birthday by two golfing buddies as they chatted about the good old days working in the first Pizza Hut on Bluff. Also with him were his son, Chris, and grandson, Ross, who had driven through the night to arrive just in time for prayers together. He is survived by them; wife of 57 years, Margaret; daughter, Peggy; sons, Ray, Peter, and Chris; 15 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Byron E. and Vivian Wiley. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 1:30 pm, Monday, March 18, 2019, at Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church. A memorial has been established with: Priests Retirement & Education Fund c/o Catholic Diocese of Wichita 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS, 67202. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com Funeral Home Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.

6555 EAST CENTRAL

Wichita , KS 67206-1924

(316) 682-4553 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 16, 2019

