Morris, Byron Leslie 88, Retired USD 259 Teacher/Principal, passed away on Fri, Feb 15, 2019. Survivors: wife, Alma; children, Anne Shoemaker (Owen) and Les Morris (Tonja); 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many other friends and family. Preceded in death by son, Lloyd Anthony "Tony"; granddaughter, Blaire; 2 brothers, 3 sisters. Visitation 6-8 pm, Fri, Feb 22 at Heritage Funeral Home, 502 W. Central, Andover. Funeral 2:00 p.m., Sat., Feb 23 at Metro East Baptist Church, 333 N. 143rd St. E, Wichita. Memorials to: Metro East Baptist Church Missions Group in Prayer Warrior's Name. Online guest book at www.heritageofandover.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2019