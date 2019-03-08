Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Byron McKinley Johnson. View Sign

Johnson, Byron McKinley 42, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born August 23, 1976 to William and Audrey Johnson in Wichita, KS. He was a graduate of K-State/WSU and received his Master's Degree from Friends University and worked at Spirit AeroSystems for 10 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was loved for his sense of humor and will be deeply missed. Byron is survived by his wife of 6 years, Tara; his two sons, Matrim Ingram, and Carter Scobee; and his daughter, Kayli Johnson; sister Ashley and husband Luke Liby; nephew, Logan Liby; mother-in-law, Gloria Samms; and sister-in-law, Laurinda and husband Shane Metz and their sons. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial Service: 11:00 am, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services 3201 S. Webb Rd. Wichita, KS 67210. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219.

Johnson, Byron McKinley 42, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born August 23, 1976 to William and Audrey Johnson in Wichita, KS. He was a graduate of K-State/WSU and received his Master's Degree from Friends University and worked at Spirit AeroSystems for 10 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was loved for his sense of humor and will be deeply missed. Byron is survived by his wife of 6 years, Tara; his two sons, Matrim Ingram, and Carter Scobee; and his daughter, Kayli Johnson; sister Ashley and husband Luke Liby; nephew, Logan Liby; mother-in-law, Gloria Samms; and sister-in-law, Laurinda and husband Shane Metz and their sons. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial Service: 11:00 am, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services 3201 S. Webb Rd. Wichita, KS 67210. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close