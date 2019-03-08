Johnson, Byron McKinley 42, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born August 23, 1976 to William and Audrey Johnson in Wichita, KS. He was a graduate of K-State/WSU and received his Master's Degree from Friends University and worked at Spirit AeroSystems for 10 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was loved for his sense of humor and will be deeply missed. Byron is survived by his wife of 6 years, Tara; his two sons, Matrim Ingram, and Carter Scobee; and his daughter, Kayli Johnson; sister Ashley and husband Luke Liby; nephew, Logan Liby; mother-in-law, Gloria Samms; and sister-in-law, Laurinda and husband Shane Metz and their sons. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial Service: 11:00 am, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services 3201 S. Webb Rd. Wichita, KS 67210. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Byron McKinley Johnson.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2019