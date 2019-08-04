GODDARD-Caywood, C. Allene (Howell) age 86, homemaker, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Visitation, 1-5 p.m., Sunday, with family present, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Services, 10 a.m., Monday, Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple, Wichita. Preceded by 1st husband, HD Miller; parents, Victor and Amanda (Kunkel) Howell; brother, Ed Howell. Survivors: husband, Tom Caywood; children, Robert (Kevin) Miller of Wichita, Roger (Kathy) Miller of Goddard, Rodney (Laurenda) Miller of Sedgwick, Di Ann (Curtis) Blaha of Wichita, Joyce (Kery) Andrews of Murdock, Paula Miller of Mansfield, OH, Betty (Chuck) Gough of Wichita, Janice (Dan) Willard of Goddard, Linda (Steve) Keith of Rose Hill; siblings, Virginia Switzer of Wichita, Frank (Toni) Howell of Hutchinson, Norma Conway, Kat Howell, and Sue (John) Smith, all of Wichita; 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren. Memorial: KS Humane Society. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019