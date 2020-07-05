ANTHONY-Williams, C. David III April 11, 1960 July 1, 2020. Age 60, passed away July 1, at his residence. He was born April 11, 1960 to parents Charles David, Jr. and Patricia Rae (Fox) Williams, they preceded him in death. He grew up in Anthony and was very proud of his community and playing in the band at Chaparral High School, which he graduated from in 1978. He was a very proud uncle and brother, and a friend to many. David was a member of the First Baptist Church of Anthony, serving as Chairman of the Deacon Board. R:.W:. C. David Williams, III was a Grand Lecturer Emeritus for the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Kansas, and received the honor of the Grand Master's Order of Merit. He was also a member of the Anthony Masonic Lodge #200, serving as Past Master, Past District Deputy Grand Master, among many other Masonic affiliations. He was also a member of the Anthony Chapter #187 Order of the Eastern Star, serving in many capacities as well. He was a member of the Anthony Kiwanis Club, serving as Past President, Past Lieutenant Governor and President of the Kansas Kiwanis Foundation, where he received the distinguished Putnam and Hixson Honors. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians. He was a Past President of the Anthony hospital board and Past city commissioner. He was a Bar licensed Attorney in Kansas and Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his sister, S. Eileen (Williams) Ochoa and his nephew, Carlos Ochoa both of San Antonio, Texas; several cousins and many dear friends. Graveside services will be held Monday, July 6 at 11:00 a.m., at the Forest Park Cemetery, Anthony, Kansas, under the auspices of Pastor Warren R. Stanton of the First Baptist Church of Anthony and the M:.W:. Anthony W. (Tony) Borum, Grand Master of the Kansas Grand Lodge of A.F. & A.M., along with other distinguished Grand Lodge Officers and brethren. Mr. Curt Clark will be singing "In The Garden" and "How Great Thou Art". Pallbearers serving will be Mr. Joe Wilcox, Mr. Rick Podschun, Mr. Major Weiss, Mr. J.D. Hays, Mr. Kevin Francis and Mr. Dennis Perry. Honorary Pallbearers are Mr. Hal Greve, Mr. Bob Hottman, Mr. Kenny Clark, Mr. Don Jensen, Mr. Jerry Podschun and Mr. J. Russell Smith. Interment will follow. Friends may call, view and sign the registry at the Eldringhoff Funeral Home, Saturday from 8:00 a.m. till 8 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. till 8 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. till 9:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Anthony Masonic Lodge #200, the Anthony Kiwanis or the First Baptist Church of Anthony, in care of the Eldringhoff funeral home at 115 S. Bluff Avenue, Anthony, Kansas 67003. The Williams family has entrusted the care of David to the Eldringhoff Funeral Home of Anthony. www.eldringhofffuneralhome.com