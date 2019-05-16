Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C. Linwood Hall III. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 10515 W. Maple Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-773-4553 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 10515 W. Maple Wichita , KS 67209 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Hall, C. Linwood III 63, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Linwood is survived by his father, Clarence Linwood Hall, II, and mother, Barbara J. Hall. He was born in Athens, Georgia, on December 11, 1955. He is also survived by Terri Hall, his wife of 21 years; his sweet angel, Jasmine; son, Rob Hall of Indianapolis, IN, with his wife, Jessica Hall; son, Drew Hall of Morgantown IN, with his wife, Brandi Hall; son, Derek, and daughter Brianna; sister, Ann Friedman of Memphis, TN, with her husband, Jay Friedman, and their daughter, Jamie Emery; brother, Larry Hall of Louisville, KY, with his wife, Lori Hall, and daughters, Lexie and Lena Hall; brother-in-law, Alan Grodecki, and his wife, Connie Grodecki of Port Isabel, TX. Linwood was known for his mechanical ability and technical skills that were developed during his lifelong career working in the aircraft industry. He was a warm caring person that above all loved his wife, Terri, and his family dearly. Linwood will be remembered by his bright smile, his unmatched wit, his unmistakable laugh, his intelligence and his fiery personality. The true blessing is the indelible mark and inextinguishable light that he left that will be with each of us for eternity. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, May 18, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Memorial established with , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. Online tributes may be sent to the family via

