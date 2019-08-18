Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C. Nadine (Herron) Jirrels. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Jirrels, C. Nadine (Herron) July 4, 1921-July 27, 2019, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, surrounded by family and friends. She was 98. On July 4, 1921, Nadine Herron was born in Girard, Kansas. She was the third of five children born to the late Virgil Carl Herron and Grace Ethel McCloud Herron. Nadine graduated from Chanute High School in 1939. She attended Chanute Junior College and worked as an administrative assistant within the legal profession. In the early 1940s, Nadine moved to Wichita, Kansas, and was employed as an administrative assistant at Boeing Aircraft Company during World War II. When the war was over, she took positions within the legal profession, and oil and gas industries. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. On August 1, 1946, Nadine married H. Deane Jirrels in Wichita, Kansas. Their faithful, loving and respectful marriage, which spanned more than 50 years, was an inspiring example to their three children. Nadine is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Deane, who passed away in 1998. Family and friends were integral in Nadine's life. She enjoyed playing bridge, board games, golf and tennis, as well as reading and participating in other activities. Family vacations to the Ozarks, Colorado, California and Hawaii were special times. A trip to England in 2005 was a highlight. Nadine moved to Colorado Springs in 2017. Cherishing her memory are her loving children, Pam, Dave (Judy) and Shelle; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; as well as a host of wonderful nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. A graveside service and burial will take place on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11800 W. Kellogg St., Wichita, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the International Anglican Church, 1804 Francis Place, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909. Include "Nadine Jirrels Memorial" in the memo line. Gifts to this fund can also be made online at

Jirrels, C. Nadine (Herron) July 4, 1921-July 27, 2019, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, surrounded by family and friends. She was 98. On July 4, 1921, Nadine Herron was born in Girard, Kansas. She was the third of five children born to the late Virgil Carl Herron and Grace Ethel McCloud Herron. Nadine graduated from Chanute High School in 1939. She attended Chanute Junior College and worked as an administrative assistant within the legal profession. In the early 1940s, Nadine moved to Wichita, Kansas, and was employed as an administrative assistant at Boeing Aircraft Company during World War II. When the war was over, she took positions within the legal profession, and oil and gas industries. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. On August 1, 1946, Nadine married H. Deane Jirrels in Wichita, Kansas. Their faithful, loving and respectful marriage, which spanned more than 50 years, was an inspiring example to their three children. Nadine is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Deane, who passed away in 1998. Family and friends were integral in Nadine's life. She enjoyed playing bridge, board games, golf and tennis, as well as reading and participating in other activities. Family vacations to the Ozarks, Colorado, California and Hawaii were special times. A trip to England in 2005 was a highlight. Nadine moved to Colorado Springs in 2017. Cherishing her memory are her loving children, Pam, Dave (Judy) and Shelle; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; as well as a host of wonderful nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. A graveside service and burial will take place on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11800 W. Kellogg St., Wichita, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the International Anglican Church, 1804 Francis Place, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909. Include "Nadine Jirrels Memorial" in the memo line. Gifts to this fund can also be made online at https://springsiac.churchcenter.com/giving/to/nadine-jirrels-memorial Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close