Jirrels, C. Nadine (Herron) July 4, 1921-July 27, 2019, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, surrounded by family and friends. She was 98. On July 4, 1921, Nadine Herron was born in Girard, Kansas. She was the third of five children born to the late Virgil Carl Herron and Grace Ethel McCloud Herron. Nadine graduated from Chanute High School in 1939. She attended Chanute Junior College and worked as an administrative assistant within the legal profession. In the early 1940s, Nadine moved to Wichita, Kansas, and was employed as an administrative assistant at Boeing Aircraft Company during World War II. When the war was over, she took positions within the legal profession, and oil and gas industries. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. On August 1, 1946, Nadine married H. Deane Jirrels in Wichita, Kansas. Their faithful, loving and respectful marriage, which spanned more than 50 years, was an inspiring example to their three children. Nadine is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Deane, who passed away in 1998. Family and friends were integral in Nadine's life. She enjoyed playing bridge, board games, golf and tennis, as well as reading and participating in other activities. Family vacations to the Ozarks, Colorado, California and Hawaii were special times. A trip to England in 2005 was a highlight. Nadine moved to Colorado Springs in 2017. Cherishing her memory are her loving children, Pam, Dave (Judy) and Shelle; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; as well as a host of wonderful nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. A graveside service and burial will take place on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11800 W. Kellogg St., Wichita, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the International Anglican Church, 1804 Francis Place, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909. Include "Nadine Jirrels Memorial" in the memo line. Gifts to this fund can also be made online at https://springsiac.churchcenter.com/giving/to/nadine-jirrels-memorial
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019