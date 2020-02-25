Gieser, C. R. "Slim" passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the age of 73. He was born July 14, 1946, in Yates Center, KS, to Orrin and Alberta Gieser. On February 11, 1966, he married Joan "Jodi" Wilhite. Survivors: wife, Jodi; daughter, Michelle (Dan) Schuur; sisters, Ann (David) Strack and Susan Gieser; grandchildren, Andrew (Lacey) Schuur, Amanda and (Cody Menke) Schuur and Tyler Schuur; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Aubrey and Harper Menke and Hudson Schuur. He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandson, Seth Schuur. Celebration of Slim's life will be Friday, February 28, 2020, at 5:30PM at the Plum Shelter House in Sedgwick County Park. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 25, 2020