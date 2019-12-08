Womack, C. W. "Sonny", Jr 85, retired Boeing Engineer, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. Funeral Service 11:00am, Thursday, Hillside Christian Church. Burial will follow at Kensington Gardens. Preceded in death by his parents, Clatice and Jessie Womack, survivors include his wife of 58 years, Carol; aunt, Tommie Ruth Dotson; uncle, James Tennison; and many cousins. Memorials to and Music Theatre Wichita. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019