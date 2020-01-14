C. Wayne Larsen (1924 - 2020)
Larsen, C. Wayne 95, retired Kansas Highway Patrol/ Radio Dispatcher and Watchmaker, passed away January 12, 2020. He was born Feb. 26, 1924 in Peabody, KS. Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Wednesday with Funeral Service 1:30 pm, Thursday, both at Broadway Mortuary. Burial will follow at White Chapel Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Maxine Larsen; sons, Randy and Dennis Ruddle; daughter, Lana Taylor; son-in-law, Mike Heath; and siblings, Eston "Bud" (Betty) Larsen, Linford Larsen and Bernice Lambert. Survivors include son, James (Shelby) Larsen; daughters, Terry Heath and Debbie (Russ) Sprague; daughter-in-law, Linda Ruddle; sister-in-law, Molly (Larry) Gordon; son-in-law, Edd Taylor; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to: The Kansas Society for Children with Challenges, 100 N. Main, Suite 1002, Wichita, KS 67202. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 14, 2020
