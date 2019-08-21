Stuart, Caitlyn "Ren" 17, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Friday, August 23, at Broadway Mortuary. A Celebration of Life will be 2pm, Wednesday, August 28, at Brick and Mortar Event Venue, 229 S. Emporia St. She is survived by parents, Anthony and Kathy Stuart; siblings, Tyler Proctor and Sierra White; grandparents, Debbie (Mark) Kern, Ed (Barb) Hoffman, Jean Williams-Paddock and Paul Stuart, Sr.; great-grandmother, Jo Driggers; and numerous family members and friends. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 21, 2019