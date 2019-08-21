Caitlyn "Ren" Stuart (2002 - 2019)
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Brick and Mortar Event Venue
229 S. Emporia St.
Notice
Stuart, Caitlyn "Ren" 17, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Friday, August 23, at Broadway Mortuary. A Celebration of Life will be 2pm, Wednesday, August 28, at Brick and Mortar Event Venue, 229 S. Emporia St. She is survived by parents, Anthony and Kathy Stuart; siblings, Tyler Proctor and Sierra White; grandparents, Debbie (Mark) Kern, Ed (Barb) Hoffman, Jean Williams-Paddock and Paul Stuart, Sr.; great-grandmother, Jo Driggers; and numerous family members and friends. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 21, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
