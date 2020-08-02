1/1
Caleb Richard Perkins
Perkins, Caleb Richard 24, passed away at his home, Sunday, July 26, 2020. Visitation 6-8:00pm, Wednesday, Broadway Mortuary. Funeral Service 2:30, Thursday, West Side Church of God. Survivors include his parents, Sarah and David Lytle; grandparents, Keith and Janet Carr; sister, Holley; brother, Levi; aunt, Debbie Carr; aunt Tracie and Kevin Nice; cousin, Nathan; David, Jr. and his beloved cat, Marley. Memorials to West Side Church of God (Food Pantry) and A Living Tribute, www.alivingtribute.org. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
