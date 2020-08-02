Perkins, Caleb Richard 24, passed away at his home, Sunday, July 26, 2020. Visitation 6-8:00pm, Wednesday, Broadway Mortuary. Funeral Service 2:30, Thursday, West Side Church of God. Survivors include his parents, Sarah and David Lytle; grandparents, Keith and Janet Carr; sister, Holley; brother, Levi; aunt, Debbie Carr; aunt Tracie and Kevin Nice; cousin, Nathan; David, Jr. and his beloved cat, Marley. Memorials to West Side Church of God (Food Pantry) and A Living Tribute, www.alivingtribute.org
. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com
. Broadway Mortuary.