Homolka, Calvin D. Age 92, passed on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019. Preceded by his beautiful wife and love of his life, Marjorie Nadine Homolka. Survived by their son, Calvin Dean Homolka II, and Molly, Blackie, Whitey and Ernie. When springtime is warm and sunny a celebration of his life will be held at his home where he so much loved to be. He never met a stranger and was always kind and compassionate to every living being. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calvin D. Homolka.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 24, 2019