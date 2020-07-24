HAYSVILLE-Fletcher, Calvin E. Jr. 75, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born March 2, 1945 to Calvin and Josephine (Giesing) Fletcher in Jefferson City, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, James Fletcher, Joedda Long. Calvin is survived by his wife, Dorothy Fletcher; children, Charles H. Fletcher, Karie Y. Fletcher, Curtis A. Fletcher; seven grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Koestner, Virgil Fletcher. Visitation: Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 11 am-1 pm with Funeral Service following at 1:00 pm, both at Smith Mortuary - Haysville 7031 S. Broadway Haysville, Kansas 67060. Interment to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Riders - Post 408, 101 S. Baltimore Ave, Derby, KS 67037.