1/
Calvin E. Fletcher Jr.
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAYSVILLE-Fletcher, Calvin E. Jr. 75, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born March 2, 1945 to Calvin and Josephine (Giesing) Fletcher in Jefferson City, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, James Fletcher, Joedda Long. Calvin is survived by his wife, Dorothy Fletcher; children, Charles H. Fletcher, Karie Y. Fletcher, Curtis A. Fletcher; seven grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Koestner, Virgil Fletcher. Visitation: Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 11 am-1 pm with Funeral Service following at 1:00 pm, both at Smith Mortuary - Haysville 7031 S. Broadway Haysville, Kansas 67060. Interment to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Riders - Post 408, 101 S. Baltimore Ave, Derby, KS 67037.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Haysville Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Haysville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Haysville Chapel
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS 67060
(316) 522-7553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Saepe Expertus, Semper Fidelis, Fratres Aeterni.

Often Tested, Always Faithful, Brothers Forever.

Thank you for your service to this nation.
Harry Simpson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved