MULVANE-Hock, Calvin F. 86, loving husband and father, went to be with his Savior July 9, 2020. Calvin retired from Beech Aircraft as an Engineer, was a WSU graduate, world traveler, and political conservative. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Maymie Hock; and siblings, Delores (Gerald) Jones, Kathleen (Kerry) Creed, Clinton (Mary) Hock, and Rollan (Marie) Hock. Calvin is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; daughter, Brenda Roberts; son Brad Hock; grandchildren, Calvin A. (Laura) Hock, Jake (Kiran) Roberts, Seth (Amber) Hock, Jessica Rude, Wade Wilson Hock, and Adrienne (Josh) Patterson; and great grandchildren, Amoria Hock, Serenity Hock, Isa Roberts, Jayden Rude, Hadi Roberts, and Inara Hock. Memorial service will be 2:30pm Monday, July 13, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 1020 N 2nd Ave, Mulvane. Memorials have been established with the church and Victory in the Valley 3755 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67218.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 12, 2020.
