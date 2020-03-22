Markel, Calvin Kenneth passed away March 18, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Elizabeth Markel; brother, Charles D. Markel and wife, Barbara Jean Markel. Survivors include his sister, Mary (Betty) Wyckoff; nephew, Bob Burkett; step-daughter, Phoebe Thomas; and grandchildren, Seth Crabaugh and Steven Walker. Calvin was a Korean War Veteran and was an avid gun collector. He was a man of numerous talents. One of the last Cowboys. Private services will take place at the Douglass Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Robert J. Dole VA for disabled veterans.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 22, 2020