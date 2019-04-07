Calvin L. Wiens

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calvin L. Wiens.

Wiens, Calvin L. 93, passed away on April 2, 2019. Service at First Mennonite Brethren Church, 8000 W. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS on April 8 at 6:30 p.m. Survived by his wife, Mary Lou (Lohrenz); sister, Dolores Johnson; sons, Charles and Philip; daughter, Cheryl (Brad) Doeden and their children: Grant, Liesel, Drew, Chad, Troy, Kyle, John, Vance; 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his daughter, Phyllis. Memorials may be given to Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St #403, Wichita, KS 67206.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.