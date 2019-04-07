Wiens, Calvin L. 93, passed away on April 2, 2019. Service at First Mennonite Brethren Church, 8000 W. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS on April 8 at 6:30 p.m. Survived by his wife, Mary Lou (Lohrenz); sister, Dolores Johnson; sons, Charles and Philip; daughter, Cheryl (Brad) Doeden and their children: Grant, Liesel, Drew, Chad, Troy, Kyle, John, Vance; 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his daughter, Phyllis. Memorials may be given to Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St #403, Wichita, KS 67206.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calvin L. Wiens.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2019