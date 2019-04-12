CHENEY-Schell, Calvin Scott 21, Pitts. State University student and Cheney High School graduate, Passed away April 08, 2019 in Spivey, KS. Calvin leaves behind his parents Gregg and Nicole (Porter) Schell, siblings, Mason and Whitney Schell, grandparents Curt and Connie Schell, and Virginia Porter. The Calvin Schell Scholarship fund has been established with the The Renwick Educational Foundation, PO BOX 68, Andale, KS 67001. Visitation with family present, Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 3:00-5:00p.m. Graveside services to be held Monday, April 15, 2019 10:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Cheney, KS. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, KS
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calvin Scott Schell.
Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain
911 Biermann
Garden Plain, KS 67050
(316) 535-2211
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 12, 2019