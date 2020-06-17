Goza, Cameron D. 30, beloved son, brother, grandson and friend, passed away June 10, 2020. Born March 20, 1990, in Wichita, KS. Graduated class of 2008 from Wichita Northwest High School, and was pursuing an Associates Degree for Construction Science at WSU Tech. Cameron is survived by mother, Kathy Goza; brother, Evan Goza; father, Russell Goza (Jenni); half-brother, Shannon Simpson (Erin); grandmother, Rosemary Smith; best buddy, Rico; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a niece and nephew. Memorial service, 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 19, Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Online tributes via www.dlwichita.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 17, 2020.