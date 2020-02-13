Adams, Candy V. 42, passed away Jan. 28, 2020. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Thurs. Feb. 13th at Central Avenue Funeral Services 2703 E. Central. Services 11 a.m. Sat. Feb. 15th at New Covenant Church 1752 N. Green. Survived by companion Carlton Adair, children Christopher Adams-Stone, Carlton Adair Jr; Brandi Roberts, Cairra and Shania Adair; Father Van Adam (Dorita Smallwood); Brothers Van Jr and Tyrone Adams, Justin Smallwood; Sisters Tyronda Bland, Jennie Anderson, Sabra Gunter, Anecia Williams, Dorchon and Nuni Smallwood
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 13, 2020