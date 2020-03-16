Tuggle, Carin (Spendlove) born in Barstow, CA on October 5, 1953 passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Harold Toft; sister, Phyllis Green; as well as her children, Alma Spendlove, Matthew (Shannon) Spendlove, Jason (Melissa) Tuggle, and Elizabeth (Lisa) Carney; grandchildren, Anthony, Samantha, Lilly, and Elijah Spendlove, Gail and Aaron Cisco, Chase Vermillion, Khloe Tuggle, Silas and Brice White, and Ruby Carney. As well as cousins and other family. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date and time.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 16, 2020