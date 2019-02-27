DERBY-Haley, Carl Clinton 82, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Memorial Service: 1:00 pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Bethel Life Center, 3777 S Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS 67217. He was part of the construction company that built the city building in Wichita, Towne West and Towne East malls and other projects across the state. He later was a construction supervisor at Boeing, and was a member of the Local 441 Plumbers and Steamfitters Union. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Muriel Haley; daughter Cheryl Hernandez. Carl is survived by his son, Steve Haley; daughter, Dana Haley; grandchildren, Clinton Haley, Chrisanna Manders (Ben), Melissa Gouge (Dusty), Brenton Haley (Elizabeth), Ashlee Jones (Dustin), Dr. Miranda Colletta Horton (Tim), Rebecca Haley, Holly Hernandez, Jessica Haley; great grandchildren, Alina, Olivia, Raziel, Judah, Harper, and Emma, and two on the way; siblings, Robert Haley (Joan) and Jean Hardgrave; and many nieces and nephews and loving church family at Bethel Life Center. Memorial contributions may be made to , 1820 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214. Smith Mortuary, Derby.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 27, 2019