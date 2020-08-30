1/
Carl D. Dirks
Dirks, Carl D. Electrical Engineer passed away on Sun. Aug. 23, 2020 at the age of 69. Carl grew up in Dodge City and graduated from Dodge City High School in 1969. He attended Dodge City Community College and Wichita State University where he received degrees in electrical engineering and computer science. He went on to earn a Master of Science in electrical engineering. After graduation Carl began work with Boeing Aircraft in the Defense Space and Military Division. In his retirement Carl enjoyed reading and repairing radios, computers and electronic devices. He also took pleasure in classic cars, WWII military aircraft as well as visiting with work associates, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Otto and Helen (Neuforth) Dirks. He was survived by brother Fred (Diane) Dirks, sister Karen Stewart and numerous cousins. Funeral Service 1pm, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Resthaven Chapel. Graveside service will take place 1pm, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City, Kansas. The family requests that memorials be made out to Friends of the Wichita Public Library.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
SEP
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
