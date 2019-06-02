Zachry, Carl Dean Born September 4, 1937 in Okmulgee, OK, passed away on May 25, 2019 in Wichita, KS. Former employee ofDole & ExcelMeat Packing Company. Survived by wife, Armeita Terrell Zachry; sons, Carl Jr. (Dominiqe), Gwendale (Ollie), Gary, Carl, Larry, Terry, Michael and Ronney; daughters, Beverly, Debbie, Venita; sisters, Florence Wilson, Eileen Zachry, Delores Pendleton, Dinah Zachry, Dianna Zachry, Renetta Zachry; brothers, Leonard & Robert Zachry. Family and Friends Visitation: 6 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019. Homegoing Celebration: 12 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 2, 2019