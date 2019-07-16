Cox, Carl Denton Age 103, born Nov. 6, 1915 in Horton, KS, to Jesse and Eva Cox, passed away July 15, 2019. In 1939, he married Katheleen Inez Strickenfinger. They moved to Wichita in 1941, and Carl retired from Beech Aircraft in 1980. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, bowling, and tending to his large vegetable garden. He was preceded in death by his wife of 77 years Katheleen; siblings, Glenn and Paul Cox, Leila Yale; and son-in-law, James Ard. Survived by his daughters, Judy (Jerry) Leep, Joann Ard; grandkids, Darcy (Joe) Laham, Garth (Emily) Leep; and 7 great-grandkids. Funeral service 3:00p.m. Wed., July 17, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 16, 2019