Schwind, Carl H. "Henry" Age 86, former owner of Schwind Carpet Service, Korean War Vet, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 with visitation one hour prior to service, both at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway, Wichita. He is survived by his son, Carl L. (JoLynn) Schwind; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Louise; son, R. Brent Schwind, parents, Henry & Pearl Schwind; siblings, Lottie, Clay, Robert "Bob" Schwind, Pearl Elliott, Florence Alexander. To sign a guest book, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 11, 2019
