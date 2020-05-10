Harris, Carl Leroy "Roy" 81, went home to be with the Lord on May 7, 2020. Roy was born July 23rd, 1938 in Peru, Kansas to Isaac Azel and Rosalie (Kelley) Harris. United in marriage to Tootsie on November 14, 1955 in Westernport, Maryland. They were married for 56 years before her death in 2012. Roy, retired in 2013 from the company he co-founded with his children in 1985, Carl Harris Co., Inc. of Wichita, KS after serving as its President and General Foreman for 28 years. He often mused that the communities and buildings he built and the family he led were the scrap book of his life. Roy was one of the founding members of New Hope Fellowship Church of Winfield where he was loved and where he served on the Building Committee and as a Elder. He is survived by his children: Daughter, Terri Wells and her husband, Gary R Jr. of Winfield; and son Carl L. Harris and his wife Lori of Newton, Ks; His grandsons: Donald "Donnie" Wilson of Winfield, KS and his children: Lane, Haylee and Kaci of Wichita; John and Cassandra Wilson and their sons Dawson and Christian of Ocala, FL and Aspen Wilson of Williston, ND; Robert "Bobby" and Kati Wilson of and son Rhys of Olathe, Ks: Christian Taylor Harris of Wichita; and his companion of several years, Mary Milner. Roy was preceded in death by his wife Tootsie, parents, Ike and Rosie Harris, and brother Joe. Given these trying times and the limitations of gatherings the family held an intimate graveside service and interned him at Highland Cemetery next to his wife on May 9, 2020. Miles Funeral Service was in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in his name for his church, New Hope fellowship in Winfield. Contributions can be made directly or through the funeral home. Online condolences may be made and the service may be viewed at www.milesfuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.